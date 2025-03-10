sports_football
ESPN analyst and SEC Network centerpiece Paul Finebaum weighed in Monday on the ACC settlement with Clemson and Florida State, offering some typical barbs those schools’ way. (Photo: Brett Davis / Imagn Images)
ESPN analyst and SEC Network centerpiece Paul Finebaum weighed in Monday on the ACC settlement with Clemson and Florida State, offering some typical barbs those schools’ way. (Photo: Brett Davis / Imagn Images)

Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

ESPN analyst and SEC Network centerpiece Paul Finebaum weighed in Monday on the recent ACC settlement with Clemson and Florida State, offering some typical barbs those schools’ way.

He appeared on a radio show with ESPN counterpart Greg McElroy, who asked Finebaum if he agreed that North Carolina and Virginia are ones to watch for ACC exits first down the road in light of a reduced exit fee to come.

“I believe you’re right,” Paul Finebaum said. “And, by the way, I know a lot of fans out there are going, ‘I understand North Carolina, but what’s the deal with Virginia?’ Let me explain it. Greg’s 100 percent right. If you look at what the SEC has done in recent years, they just went out and got Texas and Oklahoma, the premier state schools. That’s important to remember. North Carolina is standalone. It’s a preeminent university, but it also has good athletics, and it used to have good basketball. Virginia doesn’t have that, but they are a brand.

“I think if you’re sitting there with 16 SEC presidents, they would much more likely gravitate to North Carolina and Virginia, who I also believe are drafting partners to use a NASCAR phrase, as opposed to Clemson and Florida State, which for all their football prowess, and they are the last two ACC schools to win national championships, they don’t offer very much in anything.”

Then Finebaum offered his academic analysis.

“Clemson is inferior to South Carolina as an academic institution,” he said. “Then you have the same situation with Florida State. They are behind the other state schools, as well as private schools, in Florida. So, I don’t think either one of them have much to offer, and quite frankly I’m not really sure why the Big Ten would want either one of them.”

The college sports pundit says ACC commissioner Jim Phillips made the deal he had to with Clemson and FSU, but Finebaum isn’t optimistic about the league's future.

“He made the best deal for the moment. He had to stop the bleeding…and he did that,” Finebaum said. “There is a due date, and when that due date comes, it is going to be open season on the ACC I believe. It’s impossible to predict today because we’re still watching Oklahoma and Texas being digested into the SEC and the four into the Big Ten…By the time we turn the calendar to 2030, all that will be different. I think it’s very likely that the ACC loses a couple schools. It’s much less expensive. That buyout number is no big deal when you think about what it was. It’s pretty much in line with what Oklahoma and Texas paid a couple years ago.”

The new ACC deal is set to reward teams with higher TV ratings, where Clemson has resided with its sports success, reportedly in the range of an additional $15 million or more per year, while potentially reducing the budget of lower-viewed teams by around $7 million.

A deep run in the CFP or NCAA Tournament could net an additional $30 million, per an ESPN report.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
Baseball: Tigers host Liberty midweek, Tigers infielder earns ACC player of the week
Baseball: Tigers host Liberty midweek, Tigers infielder earns ACC player of the week
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
 TigerNet News®
spacer Except the ability to make your conference not get a national title
 owensb01®
spacer Re: Except the ability to make your conference not get a national title
 Tigerman040210®
spacer Re: Except the ability to make your conference not get a national title
 Tigerman040210®
spacer Re: Except the ability to make your conference not get a national title
 Tigerman040210®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 Tiger99and00
spacer You mean, F-bomb
 97TigerPaw
spacer Re: Clemson is inferior to South Carolina as an academic institution
 potatoes and gravy®
spacer And that's where he lost me...
 Fluxus
spacer Re: And that's where he lost me...
 pipeseller
spacer Re: And that's where he lost me...
 TheShaneJacks
spacer Re: And that's where he lost me...
 tigerpsy
spacer Re: And that's where he lost me...
 Tigerdug23
spacer The court should order Finebaum to pay our exit fee for that nonsense
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 jpneal
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer two facts about living in 2025
 NIKE
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 raider12®
spacer Finebaum
 RainyDayHillSitter
spacer Paul just leave the sides Finebaum***
 root
spacer I am gobsmacked!***
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 SolidOrange89
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 tigernation2000
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 WhstigeR®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 bshells1
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 Clempsun77
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: SO STUPID
 myplasticsurgeon
spacer The thought process is messed up
 hungrytowin
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum says Clemson and FSU dont offer very much in anything to other power leagues
 PoconoForester
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts