ESPN's 'Power' ranking has Clemson trailing Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN did its preseason power rankings for the 2023 college football season and Clemson was ranked in the Top 10. The Tigers are No. 9 in the ESPN vote, and college sports writer Andrea Adelson assessed the best and worst-case scenarios for Clemson. "We all know what Clemson is capable of when its offense is hitting just right, so it stands to reason that with a new offensive coordinator and better quarterback/receiver play, the Tigers will be back in the College Football Playoff," said Adelson. "The defense should be outstanding with another strong front and the best linebacker duo in the nation in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. If Garrett Riley can get Cade Klubnik and company to produce the type of offensive numbers we are used to seeing out of Clemson, this will be a playoff team." "Clemson should still be favored to win all or nearly all these games. Still, there have been unexpected losses over the past two seasons, so it would no longer be a surprise if a low-floor season meant no playoff appearance," Adelson said of the potential season downsides. "The more surprising low floor would be a nine-win season. Given the strength of the team returning, Clemson should win at least 10 games yet again." Despite ESPN metrics both having Clemson over conference rival Florida State in rankings, the Seminoles are favored in the power ranking with a No. 7 spot. "Florida State is at a point now where it is in position to compete for championships, so it is not hard to envision a high ceiling in 2023 as a College Football Playoff appearance," Adelson said. "Until Florida State goes back to dominating its ACC opponents, there may still be some doubts about whether it can run through its schedule without a hiccup along the way. Florida State gets LSU and Clemson in September, has tough road games against Wake Forest (the Deacs have won three straight in the series) and Pitt (in November, not fun for Florida teams!) plus rivals Miami (expected to be better) and Florida (the Seminoles barely held on last year). Given the talent returning, it is hard to envision the team winning fewer than nine games." Clemson hosts Florida State on Sept. 23 and could rematch with them in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game (no divisions in the league now). The power ranking Top 4 is Georgia (50 first-place votes), Michigan (2), Ohio State (2) and Alabama (2). The other highest-ranked foes on Clemson's schedule are Notre Dame, at No. 14, and North Carolina, at No. 19. Both travel to Clemson in November.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest