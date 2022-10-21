CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's Playoff odds for Clemson going into weekend
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Oct 21, Fri 09:57

The scenario for Clemson football is pretty simple according to the numbers.

Just win, and they're in the College Football Playoff.

FiveThirtyEight gives Clemson a near 100% chance with a 13-0 record on their own, and their chances currently, at a third-best 51% there, could raise by 12% with a win Saturday over Syracuse (noon/ABC) alone.

The top-4 in odds there currently are Georgia (61%), Ohio State (60), Clemson and Michigan (37), with Tennessee on the quartet's heels (36).

According to 538, there are 17 teams that have a 50% or better chance if they were to win out and therefore knock some others out in that mix along the way. Only Alabama (31%) joins that group above with 30% or better odds currently, ahead of current unbeatens TCU (19%), Ole Miss (15), UCLA (11) and Syracuse (7).

ESPN's analytics team pares the CFP race to the same group of six with some different figures: Ohio State (81), Georgia (71), Clemson (54), Alabama (53), Michigan (52) and Tennessee (49). Ole Miss is next-best at 11%.

ESPN also painted a 1-in-20 'chalk' scenario of Georgia going undefeated and beating Alabama in the SEC title game, Tennessee going 11-1, Ohio State going undefeated, Michigan going 11-1 and Clemson going undefeated, which produces: "If it does Ohio State and Georgia are playoff locks, and there would be uncertainty over the final two spots.

"Clemson would be a 65% favorite to grab one of the playoff berths, followed by Tennessee at 58%, Michigan at 41% and Alabama at 23%. In other words: if the chalk holds, it could create an awfully interesting scenario for the selection committee."

