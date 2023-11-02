ESPN's Mike Greenberg reacts to Swinney's rant to radio caller

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went 'Old Testament' to a Clemson fan named Tyler in response to some tough questions on his radio show on Monday night. ESPN personality Mike Greenberg was OK with how Swinney vented his frustrations to the caller. “I don’t have any problem with anything he said, maybe till the very end,” Greenberg said. “The ‘you can apply for the job’ part I think I could live without. But I do also understand him being frustrated. But all the stuff about going through his stats, I mean the equivalent of ‘Google me,’ I’m good with.” Greenberg understands that Swinney has done an excellent job at Clemson. “It is an enormous contract, and he’s done a great job there," Greenberg said. "He’s not one of my favorite people, but you’ve got to give credit where it’s due. Dabo Swinney has done a magnificent job. Clemson never was, in my recollection, what he made them." Greenberg believes the expectations are at a max at Clemson after recently winning two national championships. "In the last couple of years, it has not been what their fans have come to count on or have been conditioned to expect based upon that little five-year run where they genuinely were as good as Alabama. Dabo Swinney and Clemson were as good as Alabama and Nick Saban for whatever that was, four, five years, so that is the context of all of this," Greenberg said. "I think Dabo Swinney has done an outstanding coaching job there despite so many things he has said and done, with which I have taken issue."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now