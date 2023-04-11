ESPN's Kiper updates rankings for Clemson prospects, sees three Day 1 picks

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. updated his top-25 prospects overall and the top-10 per position, where Myles Murphy leads the Tigers at No. 23 overall ($). "He has a chance to go in the top 15 picks because teams always reach for edge rushers," Kiper said. In Kiper's top-10 position ranks, Murphy is No. 2 only to Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson at defensive end. He has Murphy going No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks ($). Trenton Simpson is Kiper's No. 1 inside linebacker. Kiper sees Simpson going in the first round at No. 27 to the Bills. "I don't love drafting strictly for need, but that's exactly what great teams can do when they don't have many holes," KIper said. "Buffalo let middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leave in free agency and this could be a selection to fill that void. Simpson is a really good three-down linebacker who has some coverage traits in the pass game and is a strong blitzer. He ran a blazing 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 235 pounds. Middle linebackers in today's NFL must have smooth hips and range in coverage, and those are Simpson's strengths." Bryan Bresee is rated his No. 3 defensive tackle behind No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Carter and Pitt's Calijah Kancey (also outside the top-25 prospects). Kiper projects Bresee to be a Day 1 pick at No. 28 to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the offensive guard section, Jordan McFadden rounds out the top-10 at No. 10. In NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm's updated top-100 prospects, Murphy also leads Clemson potential pros at No. 25. "Murphy is a long, athletically gifted pass rusher who can add value to an NFL defense right away. His max value might not be quite what some want it to be, and he defaults too often to bull rushing, but some patient development could make him a quality starter," said Edholm. Bryan Bresee isn't far behind at No. 30. "Bresee's lengthy injury history is the biggest concern here. A spirited rusher who can play multiple techniques and a former No. 1 overall recruit, he hasn't been fully healthy in the past two seasons," said Edholm. Simpson is No. 62 overall "The son of an Army Ranger, Simpson is an extremely gifted athlete who can spy, rush and chase down ball carriers from behind. He just lacks special recognition skills," Edholm said. KJ Henry rounds out the Clemson prospects in that ranking at No. 97. "A high-character, high-energy QB hunter who finally put it all together in his final college season, Henry has a solid package of tools to upgrade a pass-rush unit," Edholm said. The NFL draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.