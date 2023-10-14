ESPN's Kiper updates midseason NFL draft prospect rankings for Tigers

Longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his prospect rankings recently, which include several Tiger defenders. No Clemson prospects are in Kiper's Top 25 prospects overall, but linebacker Jeremiah Trotter has the highest-ranked as the No. 3 off-ball linebacker. He had been at No. 1 in recent weeks. He's started each of Clemson's last 20 games, and so far this season, Trotter has 20 solo tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. Trotter ranks second among Clemson starters in PFF grade (71.7) with his highest-mark coming against the run (87.9) and the lowest in coverage (52.5).

Cornerback Nate Wiggins has the next-best position rank at No. 4 in his group. He holds the best coverage grade for the Tigers (75.7) with only three catches allowed for 10 yards this season.

Back in the linebacker corps, Barrett Carter is rated as the sixth-best outside linebacker. He holds the fourth-best Clemson PFF grade for defensive starters (71.1), with the second-most tackles (31; 4.5 for loss).

At safety, Andrew Mukuba cracked Kiper's Top 10 this week at No. 7. He is right behind Carter in PFF grade (70.9) with the second-best coverage mark (72.6), allowing just 6.8 yards per reception in 18 targets his way this season.

