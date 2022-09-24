CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Wake Forest predictions
ESPN's College GameDay was in a neighboring state at Tennessee but included the top-25 battle between No. 5 Clemson and No. 21/16 Wake Forest in their predictions on Saturday.

The Tigers have won all 13 meetings with Dabo Swinney as head coach between the schools and by an average of 28 points per game in Winston-Salem.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite approaching kickoff.

Here's the panel's predictions:

ESPN GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Wake Forest

Celebrity guest picker Bianca Belair: Clemson

Lee Corso: Wake Forest

Pat McAfee: Wake Forest

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

