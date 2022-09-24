|
ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Wake Forest predictions
|2022 Sep 24, Sat 11:59-
ESPN's College GameDay was in a neighboring state at Tennessee but included the top-25 battle between No. 5 Clemson and No. 21/16 Wake Forest in their predictions on Saturday.
The Tigers have won all 13 meetings with Dabo Swinney as head coach between the schools and by an average of 28 points per game in Winston-Salem.
Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite approaching kickoff.
Here's the panel's predictions:
ESPN GameDay picks
Desmond Howard: Wake Forest
Celebrity guest picker Bianca Belair: Clemson
Lee Corso: Wake Forest
Pat McAfee: Wake Forest
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
