This was a scene from the last time there was a full crowd at a Clemson ESPN GameDay event.
ESPN's College GameDay coming for Clemson-NC State showdown
College GameDay is returning in full to Clemson for the first time since 2016.

The 7:30 p.m. kick between top-15 ranked Clemson (4-0) and NC State (4-0) is bringing the whole ESPN crew to town for their show that cranks up at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

The signature college football preview show was last on campus during the 2020 season but held in the stadium during COVID restrictions, while a 2019 date was also held in the stadium on a Thursday before the opening of the ACC Network against Georgia Tech.

The last time with a full crowd was the Oct. 1, 2016 showdown between Deshaun Watson and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, a 42-36 thriller Clemson win.

The show first appeared in Clemson in 2006 for a 31-7 rout of No. 13 Georgia Tech.

They also made two stops in 2013 and a 2015 rainy and windy battle with Notre Dame.

With road and neutral site appearances factored in, Clemson has been on the show the 10th-most times (29). Ohio State leads the way with 54 appearances and 21 hostings. The 2022 season marks the 13th consecutive season that Clemson has played in at least one game featured on-site by College GameDay. The Tigers are 18-11 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured contest, including a 14-4 record in College GameDay appearances since the start of the 2016 season.

ESPN is expected to once again emanate from its traditional location on Bowman Field on Saturday. Full details on the event will be released to come. Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay on-campus.

