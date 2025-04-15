It might just be an excruciating wait.

Mel Kiper and Field Yates released a three-round NFL draft projection on Tuesday that has Barrett Carter going with the last pick of the day, No. 102 to the Detroit Lions.

"After using their first-round pick on Mykel Williams, the Lions might opt to touch up the linebacker room with Carter. He could contribute in a lot of ways; Carter had 77 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 9 pass breakups last season," said the writeup on the selection.

In Yates' top-tier position rankings, only Jake Briningstool rates, at No. 1 in the fullbacks/H-backs category ($).

Briningstool is No. 2 for Kiper ($) in the same category, while Carter is his No. 8 off-ball LB.

Carter was a two-time All-America selection credited by the coaching staff with 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2,482 career snaps over 52 games (40 starts) from 2021-24.

The NFL draft is going on next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26, and airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.