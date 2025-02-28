ESPN tabs freshman as one to watch, with comparison to Clemson legend

ESPN tabs Gideon Davidson as one to watch, with comparison to Clemson legend

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson spring practice gets underway on Friday, and one Tiger freshman is on the radar of a couple ESPN analysts. ESPN's Andrea Adelson says freshman running back Gideon Davidson is one to watch: Keep an eye on Clemson running back Gideon Davidson, an early enrollee with a big opportunity to not only play as a true freshman but potentially earn a starting spot. This is the biggest area on the Clemson offense without a proven returning player. Phil Mafah is gone to the NFL, while backup Jay Haynes will miss spring rehabbing from a knee injury sustained in the ACC championship game. Clemson is going to have receiver Adam Randall play running back this spring, after he played there in the CFP quarterfinal against Texas, to see if he should permanently move to the position. That leaves Keith Adams Jr. as the only running back on the roster with significant carries -- 30 last year -- available for the spring. So, Davidson will no doubt be in the mix at a position that has produced 1,000-yard backs at a frequent clip. ESPN's Tom Luginbill expounded on what the Top 100 prospect brings to the Tigers, and that includes a comparison to a Clemson legend and his position coach, C.J. Spiller: "Davidson excels on zones, split zones and counters, and his great vision and speed should fit nicely into Clemson's scheme and lead to explosive plays. The 6-foot, 195-pounder isn't as big as former Clemson running backs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley, but he adds a different dimension as a home run threat. Clemson could utilize him quickly as a change-of-pace, all-purpose back. Davidson's traits are similar to those of former Clemson star and current running backs coach C.J. Spiller." At Liberty Christian (Va.), Davidson topped 8,000 yards from scrimmage and averaged 10.5 yards per carry over his career.

In the earlier piece, Peter Woods was also tabbed as a non-QB with the most to prove in college football.

"Peter Woods is a force up front, but he wasn't at his best for much of 2024," ESPN's David Hale said. "He battled an early injury, and he was playing out of position at edge rather than on the interior of Clemson's D-line. Moreover, the entire Clemson front struggled -- which led directly to the decision to part ways with coordinator Wes Goodwin. Now, Tom Allen arrives with the express purpose of rejuvenating the Tigers' pass rush, and he'll have some fun players to incorporate -- including a healthy Woods. With more depth surrounding him and a scheme that should play to his strengths, Woods has the tools to turn his five-star pedigree into All-America production. If he does, it could mean Clemson's defense looks more like it did during its playoff heyday from 2015 to 2020. If he doesn't, Woods risks becoming one of the more disappointing prospects on the Tigers' defense in years."

