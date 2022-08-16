ESPN releases preseason power ranking for Clemson

ESPN's panel of college football pundits are in line with other recent preseason rankings on Clemson.

ESPN's preseason power rankings have Clemson back in the Playoff tier at No. 4 overall, trailing Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

"Will the real DJ Uiagalelei please stand up? This time a year ago, the former blue-chip recruit was a Heisman contender and a pitchman for Dr Pepper, having started two games as a true freshman in which he played brilliantly. But 2021 was a disaster from the outset -- Christopher Smith's 74-yard interception touchdown return off Uiagalelei proved the difference in a 10-3 loss to Georgia in the opening week -- and he finished with just nine TD passes for the year," said ESPN's David Hale. "Injuries, off-field distractions and a lack of help from the O-line or receivers all played a part in Uiagalelei's struggles, but now he's slimmed down and has promised better returns in 2022. If he looks more like he did in his freshman season, Clemson will be tough to beat. If he struggles like he did a year ago, the Tigers could be in for a long season."

Clemson's early November road opponent Notre Dame is No. 5.

More scheduled opponents to make the list include NC State at No. 11 and Miami at No. 16.

Clemson is also No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press and Coaches polls.