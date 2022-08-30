ESPN releases Playoff Predictor scenarios for Clemson

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

ESPN posted its College Football Playoff Predictor scenario generator on Tuesday and Clemson is in a good place preseason.

Here's some data from it relevant to Clemson:

- Clemson is given the fourth-best chance to make the Playoff overall at 57%, behind Alabama (83), Alabama (79) and Georgia (74) and ahead of Notre Dame as the next nearest (30).

- With one regular season loss and an ACC title, Clemson's Playoff chances are... 91% if it's Notre Dame (road) and 94% if it's Miami (home) or Florida State (road).

- ESPN gives Clemson a 94% win projection in the opener in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

- Clemson is given an 80% or better win projection in all but the road trip to Notre Dame (60% to Clemson).

- That includes seven projections of 90% or over also including Furman (99), Louisiana Tech (98), at Boston College (90), Syracuse (95), Louisville (90) and South Carolina (92).

- Georgia is given an 88% or better shot at the Playoff if they reach the SEC title game and have only one loss after it (goes undefeated and loses or goes in with one loss and wins the SEC).

- Alabama is given a 93% or better shot at the Playoff if they have just one loss after the SEC title game. In the right scenario, they have around a 50/50 shot to get in with two losses.

- Notre Dame is given a 94% chance to make the Playoff with one loss, whether to Ohio State or Clemson or otherwise.