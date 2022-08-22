ESPN releases bowl projection for Clemson

Clemson football might not have to go far for its postseason matchup this year.

ESPN released its Playoff and bowl projections for the 2022 campaign and both prognosticators have Dabo Swinney's Tigers in the Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl ($).

Both ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have the same matchup for Clemson as well in meeting Alabama for an ACC-SEC showdown in Atlanta.

"Utah and Oklahoma received strong consideration for the final spot, but ultimately Dabo Swinney's track record over the past decade was the justification for putting the Tigers in," said Bonagura.

"I considered the same three teams as Kyle did for my final CFP spot -- Clemson, Oklahoma and Utah -- and ended up going with the Tigers for now. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is going to have to dramatically improve for Clemson to get to the top four," said Schlabach.

They both also have Alabama and Ohio State playing for the national title out in Southern California in early 2023 (SoFi Stadium).

A Peach Bowl destination for Clemson would be a second game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season after opening the year on Labor Day, Sept. 5, against Georgia Tech there (8 p.m./ESPN).