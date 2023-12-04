ESPN ranks Clemson target in "Best 35" players in transfer portal

ESPN ranks Clemson target Alan Herron in "Best 35" players in transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's lone reported transfer portal offer of this class is rated in the Top 10 overall in the ever-growing list, per ESPN. The transfer portal opened to everybody on Monday after a more limited window for graduates recently, and Clemson offensive line transfer target Alan Herron checked in at No. 9 in ESPN's Top 35. "Herron, originally from Jamaica, is in his second season at Shorter," said ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "Tight end Kyle Morlock, a former teammate, was heavily recruited out of the transfer portal last season and enrolled at Florida State for the 2023 season. Herron has already seen his recruitment take off with offers from Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, NC State, Texas Tech and a handful of others." Other names who have crossed paths with Clemson in that Top 10 include Duke's Riley Leonard at No. 3, where Notre Dame is favored, and former Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at No. 7, who is transferring after one season at Oregon State. ESPN says he will still weigh his options on the NFL while in the portal. Elsewhere, 247Sports has outgoing Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. as the top defensive back in the transfer class. "Toriano Pride is a scheme-versatile cornerback who can play nickel or boundary cornerback. He checks all the boxes in terms of height (nearly 6-foot), weight, speed. His developmental upside is still there — we’re not going to punish him for being (behind) an early NFL (entry) in Nate Wiggins and a veteran in Sheridan Jones at Clemson — and he can improve upon his technical skills with more reps and attention as a starting cornerback," said Clint Brewster.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now