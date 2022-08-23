CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
2022 Aug 23, Tue 12:09

Clemson is seeking a return back to the College Football Playoff.

The 2022 season appears to have a clear top-3 of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State according to pundits and metrics and Dabo Swinney's Tigers are seeking to find a way into that rarefied air this season.

With that picture, ESPN has Clemson in its 'Tier 2' for college football rankings ($) in a group with Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

"Clemson made the College Football Playoff six straight seasons, but in 2021, the offense fell apart and the Tigers ceded the ACC to Pitt," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "Was that a blip or the start of a trend? Dabo Swinney has made no secret that he doesn't enjoy the cool new trends sweeping college football (name, image and likeness, the transfer portal, and for most of 2021, the forward pass) and with a slew of new assistants (nearly all of whom were promoted from within), 2022 stands as a referendum on whether Swinney's old standards will hold up in the modern era."

The next group includes NC State as "rising stars," with Miami in Tier 4 with Texas and Southern Cal as former prominent programs that could ascend back toward the top.

New Virginia coach Tony Elliott and South Carolina's Shane Beamer are in the Tier 12 category listed as "the overachievers."

Subject (Replies: 21) Author
TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 TigerNet News
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 TigerNation88
Yeah its not that serious***
 stubborn_tiger®
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 nctiger622
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 Whitehurst74
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 Noodle
This is a reasonable opinion, for the reasons stated in the article.
 Judge Keller®
And all we need to do to show the doubters up...
 RickyC78
Hmm …
 PAWsitively AllIn
ESPN is the new soap opera for couch coaches
 BpandoX
hey.. you gotta go prove it. As a Clemson fan, even I need
 El Tigre 1
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 rhpltmeg®
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 pointcove
The part about "promoting from within" as if it was
 TigerSmith '75®
Re: The part about "promoting from within" as if it was
 tigerrag86
Your point is well taken but 3-4 years into his tenure
 TigerSmith '75®
Tier 2
 ShipHappens19
never heard of her
 RU4GOD2
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 Valley Boy
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason***
 Valley Boy
Re: TNET: ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
 WPD1
That's a completely fair assessment
 TigersAndCubs®
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board
