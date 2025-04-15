ESPN ranks Clemson defender TJ Parker as top pass rusher in college football

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN's college football analysts were polled on the top pass rushers in college football, and Clemson had one right up at the top. T.J. Parker garnered the second-most votes overall in the exercise. "The 2024 season was a disappointing one for the Clemson pass rush, which had become a staple at the top of the sack standings each year. But if it was a down year, you can't blame Parker, who blossomed into one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the country, racking up 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 6 forced fumbles," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "Despite playing without a solid alternative on the other side of the line for much of the season, Parker showed his skills throughout and delivered his best games as Clemson chased down an ACC title, including 12 TFLs from Nov. 9 through the ACC championship game." He was ranked as the No. 9 overall player in CFB by CBS Sports this week. At D-tackle, Peter Woods just missed the cut for a Top 10 with the 12th-most votes. The Tigers face again the top-vote-getter with South Carolina's Dylan Stewart, who was shut out on sacks last fall in Death Valley. "Stewart has played only one college season but quickly earned a reputation as one of the most promising defensive players in the country," ESPN's Max Olson writes, "a genuine five-star talent who could eventually compete with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith for No. 1 overall pick status in the 2027 NFL draft. The Washington, D.C., native and former No. 14 overall recruit broke out as a unanimous freshman All-American selection in 2024 while teaming with Kyle Kennard to give South Carolina one of the top pass-rushing duos." Opener opponent LSU had two in the receiving votes category with Whit Weeks and Patrick Payton. Louisville's Clev Lubin also made that grouping.

