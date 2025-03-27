ESPN ranking has Cade Klubnik as nation's No. 1 QB

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Count ESPN among the national outlets that have Clemson with the nation's top quarterback in 2025. Cade Klubnik took the No. 1 spot in the network's ranking released Thursday. "Along with (Penn State's Drew) Allar, Klubnik enters the fall with a ton of key boxes checked, including his first CFP appearance at Clemson," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "His dramatic improvement last fall went a bit under the radar nationally after a season-opening loss to Georgia and an early November loss to Louisville, but Klubnik's numbers really pop. He had 17 more touchdown passes than the 2023 season, cut his interceptions total by three despite 32 more pass attempts, and again connected on more than 63% of his attempts. He had eight games with more than 250 passing yards, while reaching 30 yards in nine games. Klubnik recorded the second-highest passing touchdowns total in team history, and will be working with coordinator Garrett Riley for the second straight season." Here are some of the anonymous coach assessments on Klubnik: "He's got a ton of experience, so I think he'll do an excellent job," an ACC coach said. "Just like any quarterback, he's been through the struggles, the ups and downs. I thought he finished well and played well for the most part. He's got a good team around him." "He's played a lot," one coach said. "I don't know if he's an NFL guy, or a first- and second-rounder. But he's gotten a lot better decision-making-wise." "He's one of the most improved passers in the country," an ACC defensive coordinator added. "I know he was gritty, a competitor, but the passing really got better last year." Clemson faces No. 3 on the list with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier: An SEC coach called Nussmeier "an elite player," adding that he's probably the conference's best returning quarterback. Another SEC coach noted Nussmeier's passing yards total and said, "He's going to cause a lot of problems for teams." The ACC Tigers also face another Top 5-ranked QB in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (5): "He's going to be really tough to handle," an SEC coach said. "He can run and he also can throw it well. His mental and physical ability to throw the ball jumps out." "I can't tell you how polished he is as a passer, but just his sheer athleticism, the way he moved, when he scrambled, became a problem," the coach said. "I thought he gave some guys some fits." The challenge for Tom Allen and co. doesn't stop there, with scheduled matchups against ESPN Top 15 QBs in Georgia Tech's Haynes King (9), SMU's Kevin Jennings (11) and Duke's Darian Mensah (15) as well: "I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---." "Their quarterback just makes a lot of plays," an ACC coach said of Jennings. "He can run around, he's athletic and they have the perfect system for his talents." "He was a good player last year and he's still a young player," a defensive coordinator who faced Mensah at Tulane said. "He'll probably be a pretty instant impact guy for [Duke] -- for what they're paying him, he better be." 247Sports ranked Klubnik as the nation's top QB earlier this spring and another ESPN assessment had him as a preseason All-American first-teamer.

