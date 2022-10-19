CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DJ Uiagalelei ranks 25th-best nationally in total QBR and is seen as a late-round draft pick by ESPN currently.
DJ Uiagalelei ranks 25th-best nationally in total QBR and is seen as a late-round draft pick by ESPN currently.

ESPN ranking for DJ Uiagalelei among top 2023 NFL draft QBs
by - 2022 Oct 19, Wed 10:04

ESPN assessed its QB Hot Board for 2023 and DJ Uiagalelei's bounceback campaign this season has him in the mix with some room to improve ($).

Uiagalelei is assessed as a late-round pick at the moment at 10th-best among draft-eligible QBs at this point.

"Uiagalelei struggled through his first season as a starter," ESPN's Jordan Reid said, "but he has rebounded in Year 2. He has a big frame with plenty of arm strength, but he's still working through the nuances of the position. With 1,665 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns (17 passing, four rushing) through seven games, he's already well on track to surpass his 2021 numbers.

"Pocket presence and processing speed have to improve, as he's often a tick late when working through progressions. But the talent is there."

Uiagalelei is set to graduate this December, but he told TigerNet's David Hood this week that he is not looking ahead to a pro career.

“For me, I haven’t thought about anything," Uiagalelei said. "I’ve just been focused on the season. Right now I’m focused on Syracuse for this week. I haven’t thought about anything like that yet. I feel like that stuff will take care of itself, whatever happens. I’m just focused on this season, focused on the guys around me, focused on my offense, defense and the guys in the locker room and the coaches.”

The Philadelphia Eagles were identified as a fit for his game by the ESPN assessment.

Alabama's Bryce Young leads the list, followed by Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentrucky's Will Levis.

Uiagalelei ranks 25th in ESPN's total QBR metric and is 10th in passing touchdowns (17) and points responsible for (128) nationally, with a No. 4 ranking among ACC QBs in total offense (286 YPG).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN ranking for DJ Uiagalelei among top 2023 NFL draft QBs
ESPN ranking for DJ Uiagalelei among top 2023 NFL draft QBs
Clemson center named preseason second-team All-ACC
Clemson center named preseason second-team All-ACC
Paul Hornung Award honors Tiger for standout performance
Paul Hornung Award honors Tiger for standout performance
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest