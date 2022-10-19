ESPN ranking for DJ Uiagalelei among top 2023 NFL draft QBs

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN assessed its QB Hot Board for 2023 and DJ Uiagalelei's bounceback campaign this season has him in the mix with some room to improve ($).

Uiagalelei is assessed as a late-round pick at the moment at 10th-best among draft-eligible QBs at this point.

"Uiagalelei struggled through his first season as a starter," ESPN's Jordan Reid said, "but he has rebounded in Year 2. He has a big frame with plenty of arm strength, but he's still working through the nuances of the position. With 1,665 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns (17 passing, four rushing) through seven games, he's already well on track to surpass his 2021 numbers.

"Pocket presence and processing speed have to improve, as he's often a tick late when working through progressions. But the talent is there."

Uiagalelei is set to graduate this December, but he told TigerNet's David Hood this week that he is not looking ahead to a pro career.

“For me, I haven’t thought about anything," Uiagalelei said. "I’ve just been focused on the season. Right now I’m focused on Syracuse for this week. I haven’t thought about anything like that yet. I feel like that stuff will take care of itself, whatever happens. I’m just focused on this season, focused on the guys around me, focused on my offense, defense and the guys in the locker room and the coaches.”

The Philadelphia Eagles were identified as a fit for his game by the ESPN assessment.

Alabama's Bryce Young leads the list, followed by Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentrucky's Will Levis.

Uiagalelei ranks 25th in ESPN's total QBR metric and is 10th in passing touchdowns (17) and points responsible for (128) nationally, with a No. 4 ranking among ACC QBs in total offense (286 YPG).