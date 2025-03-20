ESPN projects freshman as 2025 breakout player

ESPN projects freshman Gideon Davidson as 2025 breakout player

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for freshman running back Gideon Davidson. ESPN went through the breakout player for each early Top 25 team and tabbed Davidson for Tigers. "Unlike last season, when Clemson was all-too tethered to Phil Mafah, it's a crowded backfield for the Tigers in 2025," ESPN's David Hale said. "Still, that doesn't mean a lead back won't emerge from a group that includes last year's second-leading rusher Jay Haynes, David Eziomume, Keith Adams Jr. and converted receiver Adam Randall. But if there's a true superstar to emerge, set those sights on Davidson, a true freshman described by coach Dabo Swinney as "the best freshman back in the country." Davidson was ranked as a top-100 prospect across the board, and he averaged better than 9 yards per carry in high school. He's explosive and powerful, and if he hits the ground running at Clemson, he could carve out a sizable role on an offense poised to be among the most talented in the country." Hale isn't unique in watching out for Davidson, with two more ESPN colleagues jumping on the hype train earlier this offseason. A spot behind the No. 7 Tigers in the ESPN outlook, LSU has a receiver to watch. "Even though he's new to the LSU roster after transferring from Oklahoma, Anderson has all the tools to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in 2025, especially with Garrett Nussmeier throwing to him," ESPN's Chris Low said. "The 6-4, 220-pound Anderson sat out all but one game last season after tearing his quadriceps. But as a redshirt freshman in 2023, he set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches and averaged 21 yards per catch. Anderson is back to full strength, and with Kyren Lacy headed to NFL, Anderson should emerge as the go-to receiver in LSU's offense." Of note, Clemson's top QB offer before Cade Klubnik in the 2022 class is the breakout pick for Alabama, with Ty Simpson. He has 29 pass attempts to date with no touchdown throws.

