ESPN projects double-digit Tigers going in next NFL draft

Clemson's 2023 team is stacked with talent, and that could mean a very busy few days for next year's NFL draft, says ESPN ($). NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid did an ESPN+ feature on the ten teams with the most 2024 NFL draft prospects, and Clemson has quite a few. Reid has Dabo Swinney's Tigers in Tier 2 along with Alabama and Florida State among more, with ten total projected draft picks and one first-rounder. He has Barrett Carter as his top prospect. "Clemson has had at least two Round 1 picks in four of the past five years, with 2022 being the exception," Reid said. "And it is still among the most talented teams in the country. The early intrigue is around the linebacker duo of Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Carter is a true modern-day LB -- 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, physical against the run and fluid to play all types of coverages on the weak side. Trotter, the son of a former 12-year NFL pro, is an instinctive downhill player who attacks plays in front of him, and his talent is routinely on display as a run defender. At 6-foot and 230 pounds, he lacks length. He also faces challenges when attempting to detach from climbing blockers, an area where scouts want to see improvement from him this season." Reid says Will Shipley is another Tiger who intrigues scouts. "Running back Will Shipley is the most exciting player on the offense," Reid said. "He is a compactly built rusher at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, and his vision and suddenness often places defenders in a bind. He rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and will again be the catalyst of the team's offensive attack. Shipley has an early-Day 3 grade by multiple scouts and projects as a complementary option in a committee backfield who can serve multiple roles." Reid has interior defender Ruke Orhorhoro as his sleeper pick. "Defensive tackles Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis surprisingly returned for their senior seasons and should make an impact, but Orhorhoro is the higher-ranked prospect. I've heard a lot of early-Day 2 grades on him," Reid said. Other prospects mentioned by Reid include cornerback Nate Wiggins and safety Andrew Mukuba. Clemson has never had more than nine players picked in a seven-round draft (nine picked in 2016).

