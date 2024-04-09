ESPN projects Clemson defense's future ranking

TigerNet Staff by

The outlook remains bright for Clemson's defense. ESPN's future power rankings predict a No. 4 spot overall for Wes Goodwin's group in the near future (2024-26). "Clemson's first four-loss season since 2011 wasn't tied to any significant slippage on defense. The Tigers still finished in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed, fifth in expected points added (defense) and second behind Michigan in defensive efficiency," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Like any perennially strong group, Clemson loses key players at all three levels, especially the front seven, but the returning star power is there. If several depth pieces emerge, coordinator Wes Goodwin should field a formidable group in 2024 and beyond. "The secondary is a short-term question mark, although Clemson returns intriguing players like sophomore cornerback Avieon Terrell (6 pass breakups in 2023), sophomore nickel Khalil Barnes (team-high three forced fumbles) and senior safety R.J. Mickens, who ranked third on the team in tackles. Like Terrell, sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis also gained valuable playing time as a freshman. Clemson could use a lift from junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, an ESPN top-35 recruit in 2022 who has been limited in his first two seasons." Clemson ranked No. 1 in the ESPN defensive outlook for 2021 and 2022 and No. 2 in 2023 and 2020. Aug. 31 opponent Georgia again leads the future ranking on defense, followed by Iowa and Michigan, with Ohio State completing the Top 5. The next-best ACC team is Florida State, at No. 11, then Louisville (12), NC State (15), SMU (18) and Virginia Tech (25). The four Top 15 defenses match the SEC and trail the Big Ten by one representative in that tier. Notre Dame (7) and Utah (10) occupy the other spots. In another future power ranking last month, ESPN assessed Clemson's QB future as the 24th-best.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now