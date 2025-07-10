ESPN projects "archvillain" for Clemson this season

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Palmetto State native LaNorris Sellers left his mark on the rivalry in Clemson last season with a game that will live in the nightmares of several Clemson defenders. That kind of performance made Sellers the "anticipated archvillain" of the No. 2-ranked Tigers in ESPN's estimation. "Clemson's arch enemy for this season is obvious: Sellers," ESPN's David Hale writes. "The Tigers watched the South Carolina quarterback dodge defenders, break tackles and keep one play after another alive last season in a stunning Gamecocks win that nearly derailed Clemson's season. Clemson will be looking for revenge, of course, but new defensive coordinator Tom Allen will be more focused on finding answers for the elusive Sellers. There are lofty expectations at Clemson this season, and the Tigers don't necessarily need a win over South Carolina to achieve them, but nobody will sleep soundly in the state if the 2025 defense coughs up another win to its biggest rival." In the 17-14 South Carolina win, Sellers didn't throw a touchdown pass, but the Tigers couldn't contain him to the backfield, with the Florence product rushing for 166 yards and both Gamecocks touchdowns. The last score came at the end of a 75-yard drive over 4+ minutes, where Sellers weaved through all three levels of the Tiger defense for a 20-yard TD. Clemson's bid to either win or force overtime came short after a Cade Klubnik interception with 12 seconds to go inside the red zone. The Tigers and Gamecocks close the regular season in Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 29, where Clemson seeks a sixth-consecutive win in Columbia.

