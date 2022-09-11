CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is two games into the season and completes the first quarter of the regular season versus La Tech on Saturday.
Clemson is two games into the season and completes the first quarter of the regular season versus La Tech on Saturday.

ESPN postseason projection has Clemson back in Playoff
by - 2022 Sep 11, Sun 16:03

We are two weeks-plus into college football games and there's at least one major national projection that has Clemson headed to the College Football Playoff.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach switched his pick back to Clemson going to the Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl, facing Georgia.

His counterpart has Southern Cal in the Peach Bowl instead and places Clemson in the Orange Bowl versus Michigan State.

CBS Sports also projects Clemson to the Orange Bowl and a date with Penn State.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers made the Playoff each season from 2015-2020.

Clemson was last in the Peach Bowl in 2012 before it became a New Year's Six game and was last in the Orange Bowl for the 2015 Playoff semifinal.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR knocked out of opener with concussion
Former Clemson WR knocked out of opener with concussion
Clemson ranked No. 5 in updated AP Poll
Clemson ranked No. 5 in updated AP Poll
Clemson-La Tech Vegas odds released
Clemson-La Tech Vegas odds released
ESPN postseason projection has Clemson back in Playoff
ESPN postseason projection has Clemson back in Playoff
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest