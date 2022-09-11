ESPN postseason projection has Clemson back in Playoff

We are two weeks-plus into college football games and there's at least one major national projection that has Clemson headed to the College Football Playoff.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach switched his pick back to Clemson going to the Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl, facing Georgia.

His counterpart has Southern Cal in the Peach Bowl instead and places Clemson in the Orange Bowl versus Michigan State.

CBS Sports also projects Clemson to the Orange Bowl and a date with Penn State.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers made the Playoff each season from 2015-2020.

Clemson was last in the Peach Bowl in 2012 before it became a New Year's Six game and was last in the Orange Bowl for the 2015 Playoff semifinal.