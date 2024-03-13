ESPN on the breakout position for Tigers, freshman standout

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN laid out the breakout players and positions for the 2024 season, and for the Tigers, it's a long-awaited return to 'WRU.' "Receiver has been a place for improvement for Clemson the past several years," ESPN's David Hale said. "In 2021, Beaux Collins was the breakout star as a true freshman, but injuries and regression resulted in his transfer after last season. In 2022, Antonio Williams was the team's leading receiver as a true freshman, but he spent most of 2023 battling injuries. As a result, last year, the Tigers again relied on a true freshman to carry the unit, as Tyler Brown broke out with 52 catches. Still, Clemson hasn't had a receiver with 700 yards since 2020. Williams should be healthy in 2024, Brown has a year of experience under his belt, and Dabo Swinney is very high on sophomore WR Cole Turner. "But the biggest names to watch might be a pair of true freshmen. Bryant Wesco is an early enrollee with huge upside, while TJ Moore is a five-star recruit who figures to make an instant impact, perhaps becoming the fourth-straight true freshman to anchor the Tigers' receiving corps." Another ESPN piece on Wednesday detailed what Wesco can bring to the table. "Wide receiver was a huge need for Clemson this recruiting cycle, especially when it came to adding speed. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley needs receivers who can run past people, like he had at TCU. The 6-foot-2 Wesco has size and speed, having run a laser-timed 4.55 40-yard dash. Tyler Brown emerged last year as a playmaker, and the Tigers return virtually their entire two-deep at wide receiver this fall. Wesco's speed and explosiveness should allow him to challenge for playing time," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now