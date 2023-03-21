ESPN NFL draft projection swaps Tigers in first round

TigerNet Staff by

Myles Murphy out, Bryan Bresee in. That's how ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees his latest first-round projection ($) after NFL free agency's start and trade happenings. Kiper had Murphy going as high as No. 20 overall in his previous prediction but Bresee merely mentioned as an option at times ($), and that's reversed after the NFL combine with Bresee performing and Murphy holding out health-wise (hamstring) for a workout in early April. Kiper pegs Bresee for a No. 29 selection by New Orleans. "New Orleans, back in Round 1 after Denver gave up this pick in the deal for coach Sean Payton, is in an interesting spot," Kiper said. "It just added quarterback Derek Carr, and it has a talented, veteran roster -- with a few holes. It has tried to plug a few of those holes, notably by turning over the defensive tackle position, adding Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in free agency. Those two defenders have never played full-time roles, however, so the Saints should add another tackle if Bresee is available. Bresee had a fantastic workout at the combine, making my risers list. He could see the field early and often for this team." Murphy was mentioned as an option for Seattle (No. 20) and Minnesota (No. 23), however. In Kiper big board rankings, Murphy is now the No. 4 defensive end on his board ($), while Bresee is his No. 4 defensive tackle as well. Former Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker but not mentioned as a first-round candidate, and neither is Kiper's No. 1 ILB with Arkansas' Drew Sanders. On the O-line, Jordan McFadden is up to the No. 7 guard prospect on Kiper's board. Tight end Davis Allen and defensive end KJ Henry did not make the top-10 cut for his position rankings.