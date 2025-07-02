ESPN names Tyler Brown as sleeper to watch for Clemson in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson's passing game corps is one reason for the ultra-optimism for the 2025 Tigers. Back is a No. 1-ranked NFL draft prospect in quarterback Cade Klubnik. Also all three starting wide receivers. But then there's a top target some are sleeping on, 2023 Clemson leading receiver Tyler Brown, who redshirted last year due to injury but returned for limited action by postseason. ESPN's Andrea Adelson says he is the sleeper to watch on the Tigers. "One of the reasons Clemson is expected to compete for a national championship this season is the return of its stellar receiver group, which made vast improvements a year ago to help the Tigers offense rediscover its footing. Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore have received the bulk of the headlines nationally, but don't forget about Brown, a freshman All-American in 2023 who was forced to take a redshirt last season with an ankle injury. Coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly about Brown during spring practice and is expecting him to have a big role in the offense. Adding depth to a position that had been a weak spot until last season is crucial," Adelson said. He was limited to five catches for 30 yards last season after totaling 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman out of Greenville. Brown also contributed a 44-yard punt return in his debut campaign. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

