ESPN names Clemson, 16 more contenders for College Football Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN named a group of 17 contenders for the 2023 College Football Playoff, which of course has the ACC's near co-favorites, Clemson and Florida State. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Clemson has the sixth-best odds for a return to the CFP at 24.2%. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are given a 2.8% chance to win the national title. ESPN's Heather Dinich likes how Clemson's schedule sets up, particularly with a nonconference sweep of Notre Dame and South Carolina. "If both of those nonconference opponents finish the season as CFP top 25 teams again, it will give Clemson some cushion to finish in the top four as a one-loss conference champion, or possibly even as a one-loss runner-up," Dinich said. "Clemson could beat FSU during the regular season but lose its only game in a close loss to the Seminoles in the ACC championship. Or, the Tigers could lose to FSU during the regular season, but avenge it with an ACC title against the Noles. In both of those scenarios, Clemson would have a strong case for a top-four finish -- but only if they are also 2-0 against Notre Dame and South Carolina." The offense will need some fixes under Garrett Riley's leadership, however. "Beyond the two losses last year, Clemson simply didn't look like top-four material, and much of that had to do with a pedestrian offense. The Tigers ranked No. 72 in the country with 5.6 yards per play last year. The loss to Tennessee was evidence of where Clemson was and where it needs to go," Dinich said. Ohio State is given the best chance to make the CFP (82.2%), followed by Georgia (63.1%), Alabama (62.1%), Texas (34.2%) and Michigan (25.9%). The formula isn't as high as on the Seminoles, down at 4.4%, an assessment Dinich disagrees with. "FSU's chances should be significantly higher -- ahead of Oklahoma (which it beat) and Notre Dame -- and right next to Clemson. According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, nobody in the FBS returns more production than FSU (87%)," Dinich said. Relevant to Clemson's home November schedule, Notre Dame is given a double-digit CFP percentage (15.8%). "It's a bit of a stretch to consider the Irish a playoff contender in the second season under Marcus Freeman, but they shouldn't be counted out entirely following a strong finish," said Dinich.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest