ESPN identifies Clemson's area of concern in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

No. 1 ranked QB. Top 10 ranked units nationally also for the offensive line and wide receivers. But will running backs hold the key between good and great for the Clemson offense in 2025? ESPN assessed the areas of concern for all of its preseason Top 25 and pointed to running back for the Tigers. "The position group that has been discussed more than any other since the spring at Clemson is running back -- the only position on offense that loses the bulk of its production with Phil Mafah off to the NFL," ESPN's Andrea Adelson writes. "But the Tigers have plenty of depth at running back, and that should help ease any concerns as they move into fall camp. Particularly because running back traditionally has been an area where Clemson has excelled, even when other groups on offense took a step back. (Clemson has had a 1,000-yard rusher 11 of the past 16 years, and that does not include 2023, when Mafah and Will Shipley split the carries nearly evenly and combined for more than 1,700 yards.) "It is easy to see true freshman Gideon Davidson as a breakout player, considering the success Clemson has had with true freshman backs since Dabo Swinney arrived. Clemson also has receiver Adam Randall taking reps at running back to help round out the depth in a room that also features Keith Adams Jr. and David Eziomume. Jay Haynes continues to rehab a knee injury." Before the torn ACL suffered in the ACC Championship, Haynes had the second-most carries for a running back last season with 43 for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Keith Adams Jr. was next in the group with 30 attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown. Relevant to a Clemson D-line returning some stars, opener foe LSU's concerning group could be the offensive line. "I don't know that LSU has to necessarily worry about the offensive line because of moves made this offseason, but it has to be something to keep an eye on just because of the magnitude of the losses," ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr. said. "The Tigers had one of the best tackle duos in all of college football last season in Will Campbell and Emery Jones, who were first- and third-round NFL draft picks. They lost four starters across the line in total. DJ Chester and Tyree Adams are back in different spots, while Brian Kelly added Braelin Moore from Virginia Tech." The D-line was selected for more scheduled opponents in South Carolina and SMU, and defensive end specifically was selected for Louisville.

