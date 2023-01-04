ESPN honors Tiger on freshman All-America team

ESPN honors Antonio Williams on freshman All-America team

TigerNet Staff by

Standout former Dutch Fork (SC) standout receiver Antonio Williams was honored as one of the top freshmen this season by ESPN ($).

"Williams was the No. 84 recruit in the 2022 class and the fourth-best prospect in the state of South Carolina," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said. "Clemson needed playmakers at receiver, and Williams helped provide a spark for the offense this season. He led the team in receiving yards with 604 and also had four receiving touchdowns."

Williams took over a starting role in the overtime win at Wake Forest, where he caught three passes for 51 yards.

Rivals.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 74 overall prospect, including ranking him as the fifth-best prospect in the state.

He has also garnered freshmman All-America honors from On3, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic.