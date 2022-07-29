ESPN FPI predictions for each Clemson game, Playoff chances

Clemson looks to improve from a tough 10-3 season to a spot back in the Playoff.
ESPN FPI predictions for each Clemson football game
by - 2022 Jul 29, Fri 10:20

ESPN has released its Football Power Index projections for each Clemson game this season and the Tigers are heavily favored in plenty of them.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are given a 90% or better win chance in seven of the 12 regular-season games.

That includes the neutral site opener with Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Clemson has a 94.3% protection.

Other notable games in that tier are the trip to Boston College (90%) and hosting Louisville (90.3%) and South Carolina (92.2%).

A potential early candidate for a national showcase matchup, the Oct. 1 Death Valley divisional showdown with NC State isn't seen as terribly close either, with an 87.4% projection in Clemson's favor.

The tightest game is of course the potential top-5 matchup at Notre Dame on Nov. 5, with a 60% pick in the Tigers' favor.

The FPI's metric projects Clemson with the fourth-highest average win total (11.1-1.7), behind Ohio State (11.8-1), Georgia (11.6-1.3) and Alabama (11.4-1.5).

Only Ohio State (73.1) has a higher projection on winning their league than Clemson (59). The Tigers are given the fourth-best chance to go undefeated (13.8%) behind that same trio where Ohio State is given the best chance to do it (32.1).

Clemson then also has the fourth-best odds to make the Playoff (57.4), with Notre Dame the next candidate much further down (18.8).

2022 ESPN FPI Clemson projections (as of 7/29)

9/5 v. GT in Atlanta: 94.3% Clemson

9/10 v. Furman: 99.4 Clemson

9/17 v. La Tech: 97.7 Clemson

9;24 at Wake Forest: 79.2 Clemson

10/1 v. NC State: 87.4 Clemson

10/8 at BC: 90 Clemson

10/15 at Florida State: 80.1 Clemson

10/22 v. Syracuse: 95.2 Clemson

11/5 at Notre Dame: 60 Clemson

11/12 v. Louisville: 90.3 Clemson

11/19 v. Miami: 80 Clemson

11/26 v. South Carolina: 92.2 Clemson

