ESPN FPI predictions for each Clemson game, Playoff chances

ESPN FPI predictions for each Clemson football game

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN has released its Football Power Index projections for each Clemson game this season and the Tigers are heavily favored in plenty of them.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are given a 90% or better win chance in seven of the 12 regular-season games.

That includes the neutral site opener with Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Clemson has a 94.3% protection.

Other notable games in that tier are the trip to Boston College (90%) and hosting Louisville (90.3%) and South Carolina (92.2%).

A potential early candidate for a national showcase matchup, the Oct. 1 Death Valley divisional showdown with NC State isn't seen as terribly close either, with an 87.4% projection in Clemson's favor.

The tightest game is of course the potential top-5 matchup at Notre Dame on Nov. 5, with a 60% pick in the Tigers' favor.

The FPI's metric projects Clemson with the fourth-highest average win total (11.1-1.7), behind Ohio State (11.8-1), Georgia (11.6-1.3) and Alabama (11.4-1.5).

Only Ohio State (73.1) has a higher projection on winning their league than Clemson (59). The Tigers are given the fourth-best chance to go undefeated (13.8%) behind that same trio where Ohio State is given the best chance to do it (32.1).

Clemson then also has the fourth-best odds to make the Playoff (57.4), with Notre Dame the next candidate much further down (18.8).

2022 ESPN FPI Clemson projections (as of 7/29)

9/5 v. GT in Atlanta: 94.3% Clemson

9/10 v. Furman: 99.4 Clemson

9/17 v. La Tech: 97.7 Clemson

9;24 at Wake Forest: 79.2 Clemson

10/1 v. NC State: 87.4 Clemson

10/8 at BC: 90 Clemson

10/15 at Florida State: 80.1 Clemson

10/22 v. Syracuse: 95.2 Clemson

11/5 at Notre Dame: 60 Clemson

11/12 v. Louisville: 90.3 Clemson

11/19 v. Miami: 80 Clemson

11/26 v. South Carolina: 92.2 Clemson