ESPN features Clemson coach as one of the "most interesting new coordinators"

ESPN+ featured the most interesting new coordinators for the 2023 season, and of course, that included the Broyles Award winner switching Power 5 programs this offseason ($). "Dabo Swinney pulled off the biggest coordinator coup of the cycle when he hired Riley, 33, from TCU just four days after the Horned Frogs played for a national championship. Although Riley's TCU offense produced just seven points against Georgia, his overall work with the Frogs -- culminating with the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach -- made him an excellent addition for Clemson," said ESPN"s Adam Rittenberg. "Since 2021, Clemson is 51st in scoring (29.9 PPG), 96th in yards per play (5.4) and 72nd in total QBR (55.2), despite still going 21-6 with an ACC championship. Riley's challenge is to develop sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik, restore some edge to the receiving corps and ultimately get closer to the type of production Clemson enjoyed from 2015 to 2020, when the team ranked fourth nationally in scoring (40.4 PPG) and third in yards (501.8 YPG). "He can call upon his experience at TCU, which went from 65th nationally in scoring in 2021 to ninth last year with Riley and coach Sonny Dykes." His work with quarterbacks and wide receivers stands out. "Riley became a coordinator at SMU only in 2020 but has quickly shown his value, especially in his work with quarterbacks (Shane Buechele, Tanner Mordecai, Max Duggan) and wide receivers (Rashee Rice, Reggie Roberson Jr., Quentin Johnston)," said Rittenberg. "He has a natural connection with Klubnik -- both are Texas natives -- but his work with Clemson's wideouts could be almost as significant. After producing a 1,000-yard receiver each season from 2018 through 2020, no Clemson player has exceeded 604 receiving yards the past two seasons." Relevant to Clemson's schedule, Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is also on the list. "His task is to mold clearly talented components into a better overall defense, especially after Miami surrendered 127 points in its final three losses of 2022. Marshall led the FBS in third-down defense last season, nearly three percentage points better than any other group (23.5% conversions). Miami finished 98th (42%)," said Rittenberg. "'People say that we run a hybrid defense, a 2-4-5, and it's not,' Guidry said this spring. 'It's two defensive ends that are standing up, they look like outside 'backers. A lot of times, we stand up so that we can see where the back's at, in case the back jumps, because we've got different assignments. But it's four down linemen, two backs, and five DBs. We will go 4-3 with three 'backers when [offenses] go heavy personnel.'"

