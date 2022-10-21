CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN College GameDay's Rece Davis makes Clemson-Syracuse prediction
by - 2022 Oct 21, Fri 15:55

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis was on a panel this week to pick the matchup between No. 5 Clemson (7-0) and No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) in Death Valley this Saturday (noon/ABC).

Davis, along with reporter Pete Thamel and analyst Bill Connelly, all like the Tigers to win the matchup, but Davis says the Tigers can shut down Syracuse's rushing attack to cover the Vegas spread (13 points at the time of their video but now up to 14 points).

Check out more of the trio's analysis on the game below:

