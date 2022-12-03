CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson seeks a seventh ACC crown in eight seasons and an eight-straight win in an ACC Championship Game.
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-UNC ACC Championship
2022 Dec 3

Clemson seeks a seventh ACC crown in eight years when it takes on Coastal Division champ North Carolina tonight.

The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) kick off an 8 p.m. broadcast on ABC.

Clemson is seeking a fifth-straight win over UNC and an eighth-straight ACC Championship Game win.

The Tigers are a 7.5-point favorite.

ESPN’s College GameDay made their picks Saturday morning.

ESPN College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: UNC

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Guest picker LaDainian Tomlinson: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

