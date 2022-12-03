|
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-UNC ACC Championship
|2022 Dec 3, Sat 11:55-
Clemson seeks a seventh ACC crown in eight years when it takes on Coastal Division champ North Carolina tonight.
The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) kick off an 8 p.m. broadcast on ABC.
Clemson is seeking a fifth-straight win over UNC and an eighth-straight ACC Championship Game win.
The Tigers are a 7.5-point favorite.
ESPN’s College GameDay made their picks Saturday morning.
ESPN College GameDay picks
Desmond Howard: UNC
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Guest picker LaDainian Tomlinson: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
