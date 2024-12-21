CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The GameDay crew was in Columbus for the Tennessee/Ohio State CFP game Saturday night. (Photo: Jacob Musselman / USATODAY)
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
by - 2024 Dec 21 11:56

ESPN's College GameDay crew offered their final predictions for 12-seed Clemson's College Football Playoff first round game at 5-seed Texas on Saturday (4 p.m. ET/TNT-MAX).

After opening at 10.5, the Vegas line moved up to 13.5 in favor of the Longhorns late Friday.

ESPN College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Texas

Pat McAfee: Texas

Nick Saban: Texas

Celebrity guest picker A.J. Hawk: Texas

Lee Corso: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

College GameDay preview from Friday:

GameDay segments from Saturday:

SEC Network look at the stadium:

