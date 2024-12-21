|
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
ESPN's College GameDay crew offered their final predictions for 12-seed Clemson's College Football Playoff first round game at 5-seed Texas on Saturday (4 p.m. ET/TNT-MAX).
After opening at 10.5, the Vegas line moved up to 13.5 in favor of the Longhorns late Friday. ESPN College GameDay picks Desmond Howard: Texas Pat McAfee: Texas Nick Saban: Texas Celebrity guest picker A.J. Hawk: Texas Lee Corso: Texas Kirk Herbstreit: Texas College GameDay preview from Friday: Here's the full College Gameday spot on Texas vs Clemson 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6d58cqJ4UN GameDay segments from Saturday: .@DesmondHoward breaks down what to expect from the Clemson offense ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ADBlERpl51 What @KirkHerbstreit said 🗣️🤘 pic.twitter.com/nhvUQPDFEs SEC Network look at the stadium: A historic day on the Forty Acres 🤘 @SECNetwork #HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/UJJgW7Ca26
After opening at 10.5, the Vegas line moved up to 13.5 in favor of the Longhorns late Friday.
ESPN College GameDay picks
Desmond Howard: Texas
Pat McAfee: Texas
Nick Saban: Texas
Celebrity guest picker A.J. Hawk: Texas
Lee Corso: Texas
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas
College GameDay preview from Friday:
Here's the full College Gameday spot on Texas vs Clemson 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6d58cqJ4UN— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 20, 2024
GameDay segments from Saturday:
.@DesmondHoward breaks down what to expect from the Clemson offense ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ADBlERpl51— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 21, 2024
What @KirkHerbstreit said 🗣️🤘 pic.twitter.com/nhvUQPDFEs— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2024
SEC Network look at the stadium:
A historic day on the Forty Acres 🤘 @SECNetwork #HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/UJJgW7Ca26— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now