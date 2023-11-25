ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-South Carolina

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in with its picks for the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on the SEC Network, where the Tigers look to get back bragging rights after the Gamecocks stopped a seven-game Clemson series winning streak last year in Death Valley. Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite. GameDay picks Desmond Howard: Clemson Pat MacAfee: Clemson Guest picker Aidan Hutchinson: Clemson Lee Corso: Clemson Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson GameDay's Stanford Steve picked South Carolina as his Superdog (points for the Gamecocks against the Vegas number and bonus points for getting the pick right straight-up).

