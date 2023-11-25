CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's College GameDay crew made picks for Clemson's final regular season game, wrapping things up before the bowls at South Carolina. (Photo: Richard Brazziell / USATODAY)
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-South Carolina
2023 Nov 25

ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in with its picks for the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on the SEC Network, where the Tigers look to get back bragging rights after the Gamecocks stopped a seven-game Clemson series winning streak last year in Death Valley.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite.

GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat MacAfee: Clemson

Guest picker Aidan Hutchinson: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

GameDay's Stanford Steve picked South Carolina as his Superdog (points for the Gamecocks against the Vegas number and bonus points for getting the pick right straight-up).

