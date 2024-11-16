CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Pitt
ESPN's College GameDay offered their picks on Clemson-Pitt shortly before the noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium (ESPN).

The show was on site for the Tennessee at Georgia game in Athens, Georgia.

Clemson is a 12-point favorite on the Panthers.

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat MacAfee: Pitt

Nick Saban: Clemson

Guest picker Cody Rhodes: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

