ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Pitt
2024 Nov 16 12:53-
ESPN's College GameDay offered their picks on Clemson-Pitt shortly before the noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium (ESPN).
The show was on site for the Tennessee at Georgia game in Athens, Georgia. Clemson is a 12-point favorite on the Panthers. Desmond Howard: Clemson Pat MacAfee: Pitt Nick Saban: Clemson Guest picker Cody Rhodes: Clemson Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson Lee Corso: Clemson
