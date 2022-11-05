CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame

ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame
by - 2022 Nov 5, Sat 12:02

Clemson looks to stay unbeaten with the lights bright in Notre Dame Stadium tonight.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers (8-0) are a slight favorite (3.5 points) against the Fighting Irish (5-3) for the 7:30 p.m. broadcast on NBC.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Athens, Georgia for their live show Saturday and offered their picks on the game:

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Guest picker Luke Bryan: Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

