CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's College Gameday crew was at Oklahoma-Texas previously this season and traveled to Ohio State-Penn State this week. (Photo: Richard Brazziell / USATODAY)
ESPN's College Gameday crew was at Oklahoma-Texas previously this season and traveled to Ohio State-Penn State this week. (Photo: Richard Brazziell / USATODAY)

ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Miami
by - 2023 Oct 21 11:47

Clemson and Miami meet under the lights in south Florida for a key ACC clash.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC) are set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACCN in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Clemson is a 3-point favorite. The Tigers have won four in a row over the Hurricanes, with each win by 25 points or more.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew weighed in with their picks:

ESPN College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson - "Miami has turned over the ball at an alarming rate. Right now, I don't have a lot of confidence in Cade Klubnik, but I do have confidence that Clemson will beat Miami because Miami just doesn't take care of the ball enough."

Pat McAfee: Clemson - "I think (the turnovers) will continue with this Clemson defense. Clemson favored in Miami for a reason. I like the Tigers."

Celebrity guest picker CJ Stroud: Miami - "I know (Tyler Van Dyke) is coming back from some tough games, but that's when you become that great quarterback you're always looking for. I think (Mario) Cristobal will is going to be put some things on his plate that he can handle better. I'm going to go with Miami."

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson - "I think it has everything to do with Clemson's defense. Remember, the Tigers coming off a bye. This is a team that they have beat by 37 points per game in the last four times they've matched up. I'm going with that defense getting it done on the road."

