ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Louisville
|Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:57 AM-
ESPN’s College GameDay was in Austin, Texas on Saturday, but they offered their picks for Clemson-Louisville.
The 10th-ranked Tigers (8-1) are coming off of a loss at Notre Dame, 35-14, last Saturday, while the Cardinals (6-3) have won four games in a row.
The Tigers are a 7-point favorite to stretch the series record to 8-0 against the Cardinals all-time.
College GameDay Clemson-Louisville picks
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Pat MacAfee: Louisville
Guest picker Jordan Speith: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
Rece Davis: Louisville
