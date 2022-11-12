ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Louisville

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Austin, Texas on Saturday, but they offered their picks for Clemson-Louisville.

The 10th-ranked Tigers (8-1) are coming off of a loss at Notre Dame, 35-14, last Saturday, while the Cardinals (6-3) have won four games in a row.

The Tigers are a 7-point favorite to stretch the series record to 8-0 against the Cardinals all-time.

College GameDay Clemson-Louisville picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat MacAfee: Louisville

Guest picker Jordan Speith: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Rece Davis: Louisville