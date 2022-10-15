ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and Florida State are back under the lights and a primetime national TV showcase in a key divisional game Saturday.

The No. 4 Tigers (6-0) and Seminoles (4-2) will kick off a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start tonight.

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning.

The ESPN College GameDay panel made picks live from Knoxville, Tennessee this morning:

Desmond Howard: Clemson - "I like what I see coming from Clemson so far. As a team, you don't want to peak at the wrong time. Start off on fire and kinda fizzle off. Clemson is the opposite. They start off and people are doubting them, like 'Are they that good? What's going on with the quarterback DJ Uiagalelei? But now they're starting to trend in the right direction. Not only offensively -- defensively too. In the Wake Forest game, their secondary was exposed. They were put on blast. Now it seems that they're starting to get it and starting to understand the expectations defensively. It's going to be a great game going against Jordan Travis and that offense for Florida State. But I think I'm going to go Clemson."

Guest picker Peyton Manning: Clemson - "I think Clemson is better than FSU. Dabo's got them back. They've got NFL defensive linemen on that front. Their quarterback DJ has stopped doing commercials and is playing better football. I like Clemson."

Pat McAfee: Clemson - "I like the Clemson team. I think they're finding their rhythm. On defense, they are very stingy. Give me the Clemson Tigers."

Lee Corso: Clemson - "The last time I said something about Clemson, I ended up in the hospital (Corso missed the Clemson College GameDay stop for an undisclosed medical issue). Clemson over my alma mater. Clemson big."

Chris "The Bear" Fallica: Florida State +4.5 - "When it opened up (the line), I said that's either a lot of respect for Florida State or very little respect for Clemson, but Chris Andrews, the great oddsmaker at South Point, his power ranking comes out at Clemson -2.5. It's even lower than what the number is. The public is all over Clemson today -- I like Florida State today and not just because of the numbers. I think those receivers have a chance to make some plays. (Jared) Verse can pressure DJ (Uiagalelei). I don't know if they get the outright upset but I think we've got a good one tonight in Tallahassee. I like the 'Noles here."

(Kirk Herbstreit is on the TV call and did not do a pick)