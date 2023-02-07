ESPN analyzes returning production rankings for Clemson, college football

Who is returning their top producers next season? One prominent team on Clemson's schedule tops the list.

Florida State is bringing back 87% of 2022 production (plus transfers) according to ESPN ($), with the second-most on defense (94%) and the 12th-most on offense (80%).

"They aren't going to project in the SP+ top five because they finished only 27th last year," ESPN's Bill Connelly said. "They were 38th when their rebound started, and while they drastically overachieved projections in the weeks that followed, (A) SP+ caught up over the final two weeks, posting pretty accurate projections for the wins over Florida and Oklahoma, and (B) Florida (34th) and Oklahoma (20th) were the only two teams Florida State beat in its winning streak that finished in the SP+ top 60. FSU beat each team by one score, which suggests that a year-end ranking in the 20s makes sense.

"Still, the Noles are back in the national consciousness, they should absolutely be projected in the SP+ top 15 or so, and their 2023 schedule doesn't feature an obvious, likely loss. They are going to be a story."

Clemson isn't far down the list at No. 36 overall, with 75% of the defensive production returning (23rd-most) and 64% on offense (73rd).

Other teams in the top-50 on Clemson's schedule include Florida Atlantic (3rd; 83% overall; 68% offense; 99% defense), Syracuse (24th; 73% overall; 73% offense; 72% defense), Duke (33rd; 71% overall; 82% offense; 60% defense), Miami (35th; 70% overall; 62% offense; 77% defense), North Carolina (43rd; 68% overall; 69% offense; 68% defense), Notre Dame (44th; 68% overall; 65% offense; 72% defense) and Georgia Tech (47th; 67% overall; 69% offense; 66% defense).

Rivalry road opponent South Carolina checks in at 102nd overall (63% on offense and 48% on defense).

The ESPN measure weighs biggest at quarterback (29%), followed by 9% for individual offensive linemen and 6% for each RB/WR/TE.

On defense, it's said to work out to 46% of the weight on defensive backs, 40% on linebackers and 14% on the defensive line.

Clemson ranked 41st on the returning production list in February last year. Among Playoff teams, TCU was ninth, Ohio State was 24th, Michigan 67th and Georgia was 96th.