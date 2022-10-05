ESPN analysts update Clemson NFL prospect rankings for Bresee, Murphy, Simpson

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN updated its individual and consensus 2023 NFL draft rankings this week for a number of Clemson prospects ($).

In the consensus rankings from four different draft pundits, Bryan Bresee is the No. 5 prospect overall and Myles Murphy is tied for No. 9. Two analysts have Bresee as high as No. 5 and Murphy is as high as No. 6.

Murphy is regarded as the top defensive end by three of the four and No. 2 for the other (who has Alabama's Will Anderson slotted there). Bresee is unanimously placed as the No. 2 DT behind Georgia's Jalen Carter.

Trenton Simpson is rated as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker and as low as not in a top-5 for the spot (rated No. 4 on two of the three as well).

Todd McShay is the one who has Murphy as high as No. 6 overall.

"With three sacks and six pressures in 2022, Murphy drives back offensive tackles when rushing the passer -- and he's effective ripping under the tackle's inside arm and powering upfield," said McShay ($). "He takes too wide an arc at times, but he has the bend and closing burst to win with speed off the edge. His strength, quickness and active hands make him a problem when he kicks inside, too, though he doesn't always seem to have a plan or counter ready. Murphy also has experience dropping in coverage and shows the strength and length to stack and shed offensive tackles defending the run. His tape is a little inconsistent, but he has an impressive tool box."

McShay has Bresee as his No. 8 prospect.

"There's no denying the talent on Bresee's tape despite just half a sack and two tackles for loss this season," said McShay. "He is a dominant run defender with the upper-body strength to stack and shed. He also has the quick hands and feet to slip and split blockers. He locates the ball quickly and is an effective tackler, too. Bresee is powerful and flashes as a hands fighter when rushing the passer, and he's effective running stunts and getting his hands up in passing lanes," said Bresee.