ESPN analysts tab Clemson as team set to 'dominate 2025'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson enters 2025 as a consensus Top 10 team by preseason outlets, and that makes Dabo Swinney's Tigers a popular pick to impress this season. ESPN had a panel of analysts break down an early look at the upcoming season, and Clemson was a popular pick to "dominate 2025": (Chris) Low: Let's start with Clemson. This should be Dabo Swinney's best team since his last national title in 2018. QB Cade Klubnik is back for his fourth season. He has his top receivers returning. The defensive line should be much improved under the new coordinator, and most of the Tigers' toughest games are at home... (Adam) Rittenberg: Clemson won the ACC last fall and returned to the CFP without anywhere near one of its better teams under Swinney. The exciting thing is that in 2025 the Tigers should be even better and more reflective of the teams that Swinney led to national championships. They have one of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks in Klubnik, who will operate under coordinator Garrett Riley for the third straight year. Defensive line and wide receiver, two positions where Clemson has historically thrived under Swinney, are once again projected strengths... (Mark) Schlabach: ...I agree that Penn State and Clemson have the most returning talent, at least on paper, and they could conceivably be ranked Nos. 1 and 2. I like Clemson's path in the ACC, and for all the heat Franklin has taken at Penn State, he did a very nice job last season. Low expounded on his Clemson thoughts with a look to an impact Tiger defense. "Remember when Clemson was winning and playing for national championships from 2015 to 2019? The common denominator was a cadre of talented defensive linemen," Low said. "The Tigers had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and a first-rounder and second-rounder in the 2016 draft. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who comes over from Penn State, inherits a group of linemen in 2025 that should help return Clemson's defense to one of the nation's best units. End T.J. Parker and tackle Peter Woods are both future pros. Parker had 19.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. Woods, at 6-3 and 315-pounds, has shown flashes of dominance, but look for him to have a breakout season in Allen's attacking system. "The key offseason acquisition was Purdue transfer Will Heldt at end. He had 16 quarterback pressures a year ago and will team with Parker to give Clemson a dynamic pass-rushing combo. Redshirt sophomore tackle Stephiylan Green has his best football ahead of him, and getting back sixth-year senior tackle DeMonte Capehart was a coup for the Tigers, especially if he can stay healthy. A lot of eyes will also be on five-star freshman Amare Adams." Looking to the schedule, ESPN's David Hale says the Clemson-LSU opener is an early game to be excited for nationally. "Week 1 includes a terrific showdown between Clemson and LSU, teams that could be ranked in the preseason top 10, have playoff -- maybe national title -- expectations and want a win to set the early-season narrative," Hale said. "Clemson has opened three of the past four seasons with a loss, including a blowout against Georgia in 2024. But this is supposed to be a different Tigers team -- more mature offensively, more aggressive on defense under new coordinator Tom Allen. LSU's situation is perhaps worse. The Bayou Bengals haven't won an opener since 2019, and if it doesn't happen this time, it's entirely possible Brian Kelly's head will explode. Or he'll spend all year on the hot seat. Perhaps both. But LSU has done well in the portal, and this should be Kelly's best team in Baton Rouge, so there's ample reason to assume the winner of the Week 1 showdown will be in the title hunt." According to Athlon, Clemson has the second-best average five-year recruiting ranking in the ACC (247Sport Composite), as a clear 1-2 with Miami (10.2 for Miami; 12.6 for Clemson; next is 18.8 with Florida State). Most people at 5:30am: 😴@Coach_TomAllen at 5:30am: 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/qCpQ04Arln — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 13, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!