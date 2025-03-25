ESPN analyst says 'now is the time' for Clemson national championship run

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

National expectations are back for Clemson's Tigers after a return to the College Football Playoff. ESPN's Way Too Early ranking has them at No. 7 overall, and the outlet assessed the top strength and weakness of that campaign this week. On the plus side, it all starts with the QB: "Cade Klubnik enters his third full season as the starter, so this has to be a strength for the Tigers. We have watched Klubnik mature over the past two seasons from an often-unsure first-time starter to a player in far more command of the offseason last year, and he had an under-the-radar great performance in 2024 (3,639 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs). Clemson returns its top three receivers, and it gets Tyler Brown back from injury, so the potential is there for this to be the Tigers' best offense since Trevor Lawrence's last season in 2020." The weakness could reside on the offensive side as well: "We have pointed out previously that this is the biggest question mark on the team following the departure of starter Phil Mafah (NFL draft), injury to Jay Haynes (knee rehab) and general lack of experienced depth. That is why, at least for now, this position is considered a 'weakness.' There is plenty of talent, starting with freshman Gideon Davidson, but we simply don't know how the rotation will shape up and who is going to get the bulk of the reps," said ESPN's Andrea Adelson. In the ESPN podcast world, Greg McElroy pointed to getting T.J. Parker some help in the pass rush as one in addition to the running back group. He noted Dabo Swinney's lauding of the freshman RB Davidson and use of the transfer portal for Will Heldt for one defensive end spot. "I liked Clemson last year, thought there was a lot of progress made -- I love Clemson going into this upcoming season," McElroy said. "It does feel like the first time in a while where the expectations feel tangible. It does feel with what's returning off of a successful season last year that something can be built on the foundation... "Now is the time to break through and to return to the top of college football as a potential national championship contender." Dabo Swinney's Tigers made four national championship game appearances from 2015-2019 in the 4-team era of the College Football Playoff, winning two. Last year's first edition of the 12-team CFP saw a three-game path to the title game for eventual champion Ohio State and runner-up Notre Dame, each needing one win on the road. Every team that received an automatic bye as a Top-4-ranked conference champion to the quarterfinal round lost.

