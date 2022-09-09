ESPN analyst says DJ Uiagalelei needs 'big stat game' against Furman

Will a game versus an FCS team in Furman have an effect on Clemson’s QB position moving forward this season?

ESPN’s College Football Live tackled the situation this week and if DJ Uiagalelei has anything to worry about with his QB1 role as former 5-star freshman Cade Klubnik gets more opportunities to show off his skills.

ESPN’s Steve Coughlin (a.k.a. ‘Stanford Steve’) said he was more impressed with Georgia Tech’s defense than concerned about Uiagalelei’s performance on Monday. He echoed what Clemson coaches have said about Uiagalelei being the starter and Klubnik getting work as the season goes on for next year.

Former Virginia Tech receiver Eddie Royal pressed a little more on what he believes needs to happen – and starting Saturday – with Uiagalelei.

“They have to say that, right? The guy is the starter right now,” Royal said. “I need to see him have one of those big stat games. One where he’s throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Just almost for him, for his confidence, to see that he can do it. Because you haven’t seen it since the Notre Dame game. So you got to back (more than) a year to see that. It would be good for his confidence because Cade Klubnik is going to get into the game – and he’s going to light it up.

“If DJ doesn’t look good early, that controversy that we’re talking about and trying to avoid – it’s going to start brewing a little bit more.”

Uiagalelei connected on 19-of-32 passes for 210 yards with a TD and no interceptions in the 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday. He did not top 250 passing yards all last season, and his last big passing performance did in fact come in that double OT loss at Notre Dame in 2020, with a Fighting Irish opponent-record 439 passing yards.

The Tigers (1-0) and Paladins (1-0) are set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ACC Network Saturday.

