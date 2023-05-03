ESPN analyst thinks "Clemson will shock the nation" this season

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin thinks "Clemson will shock the nation" this season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has made an interesting prediction about the Clemson Tigers' upcoming college football season. He believes that with the hiring of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the Tigers will be very successful and be in the running for a college football title. "I think Clemson will actually shock the nation and be in the run for a national championship," Griffin said. He likes Riley's hire, believing he will build an offense that fits starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. "Dabo Swinney realized that his offense was archaic," Griffin said. "And then he went outside of his system when he got a young offensive mind from TCU. And now they're going to be able to build a system with the perfect quarterback for that system in Cade Klubnik." Griffin has spent enough time with Klubnik to know he is the real deal. "I've known Cade Klubnik for a long time," Griffin added. "He attended my quarterback academy that I run at Baylor, and he just has a thing about him that draws people into him, and he gets the best out of them. I'm very excited for them. I think it's a growth moment for Dabo Swinney that always promotes from within." Klubnik completed 61-of-100 passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in 224 snaps over ten games (one start) last season. He also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. There are always challenges to overcome in college football, and Clemson will face tough competition in the upcoming season. But with Swinney's leadership, Riley's offensive expertise, and Klubnik's talent, the Tigers could be well-positioned for a special season in 2023. Clemson will be a SERIOUS National Championship Contender this year because Dabo Swinney realized the offense was ARCHAIC and stepped out of his comfort zone to fix it. pic.twitter.com/CWHZhke4pB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 2, 2023

Features Breaking Daily Digest