ESPN analyst Greg McElroy likes the over on Clemson's win total

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

The Vegas regular-season win totals were set at 9.5 for Clemson's Tigers in 2025, and one ESPN analyst is all over that. ESPN's Greg McElroy explained why on his podcast this week. "The team I feel best about now going over their season win total (is) probably the Clemson Tigers," McElroy said. "I'm just going to tell you right now -- their first game of the season is against LSU. Very difficult game in the non-conference. However, it is at home, and they have a lot of pieces back off of a Playoff team from a year ago. Does it feel good? No. No, it doesn't feel great because there isn't much margin above that. They have to go 10-2, 11-1 or 12-0 for that ticket to cash, but I like Clemson that much. "I actually think they have a really good chance of doing that." Earlier this week, McElroy said Clemson could be in a "Natty or bust" category, similar to Penn State also this season, and recent teams like the last two national title winners in Michigan and Ohio State respectively. "I look at a team like Clemson. Look at how many pieces have been brought along slowly over the last couple of years,” McElroy said. “Cade Klubnik, now year four at Clemson. You look at some of the pieces. Yes, they lose a running back. Sure, but I think they’re going to be OK there. You have veteran presences along the offensive line. Their receivers were freshmen and sophomores the last couple of years. Now, they’re all back. Defensively, you had freshmen and sophomores that were really good. Now, they’re juniors and seniors in some cases. Clemson could be that team this year. "If you need any more of an indicator, just look at how these coaches approached the coaching carousel, from a coordinator standpoint. You think it’s an indicator that Dabo Swinney was able to go out and get Tom Allen, the defensive coordinator from Penn State, to come to Clemson? That wasn’t a cheap move, by any stretch of the imagination... “I think Clemson is going to be very much in the mix.”

