ESPN analyst: Dabo Swinney among coaches feeling ‘CFP or bust pressure’

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson is a projected Top 10 team across the board as the ACC favorite nationally for the 2025 college football season. With that return to much-hyped status comes some pressure. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy categorized Dabo Swinney in a group with Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, opener opponent LSU’s Brian Kelly and Miami’s Mario Cristobal with “CFP or bust pressure” this season. “Now, Dabo Swinney has endless job security...But I think this is the year they have had circled. This is one,” McElroy said. “Dating back to when they went and got Cade Klubnik, got him (and) put him in the lineup a little bit as a freshman, then he became the starter Year 2 -- wasn't a great year and made massive additions in the coaching staff by going out and getting Garrett Riley a couple years from TCU after a great TCU run, going out this past year to get Tom Allen this past year from Penn State to be the defensive coordinator. They've been able to retain a lot of the talent that they've developed and cultivated over the years, and guess what, Dabo went out to the portal for the first time this year and really made it a priority to land guys at positions of need. “I think anything less than the Playoff for Dabo Swinney would be a massive disappointment, I believe. Look, they made it last year. Last year's team wasn't as good as this year's team is probably going to be. That's the way I see it…” McElroy has repeatedly stated this offseason that he sees great things coming for the 2025 Clemson Tigers. “I am a huge believer in Clemson this year,” he said, “and if they don't make it on the year that Dabo Swinney has had circled, citing the importance of high school recruiting and homegrown talent, creating a culture, if they can't breakthrough this year, that would be a real, real bummer for all the wonderful fans of the Clemson Tigers. So I'm very bullish on them. I don't think it's going to happen [Clemson missing the Playoff], but there's pressure right now being felt in Clemson to perform here in '25.”

