ESPN analyst assesses Clemson's biggest obstacle to Playoff return

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN assessed the biggest obstacles for a set of 2025 Playoff contenders, and Clemson's had a different flavor to it than the rest. Some had whole units, such as opener LSU and a needed boost to the defensive side. Some, like Clemson with Tom Allen at defensive coordinator, are working out a new coaches. But for the Tigers, ESPN's Heather Dinich zeroed on two games in particular, and labeled Clemson's biggest obstacle, 'The SEC.' "Clemson is deep and talented enough to win the ACC, which would guarantee the Tigers a return trip to the playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, but what if they go 0-2 against LSU and rival South Carolina and don't win their conference?," Dinich asked this week. "Last year, Clemson went 0-2 against the SEC, losing to Georgia and South Carolina, but the three-loss Tigers still made the playoff because they won the ACC. Clemson doesn't face Miami or SMU during the regular season [Clemson does host SMU in October], but what if the Tigers lost in the ACC title game and were a three-loss CFP contender again? They'd be banking on an at-large bid, and without at least splitting one of those SEC games, the selection committee could easily rank another team higher that either had fewer losses, more impressive wins -- or both. "The most likely scenario -- at least looking at it in March -- is that Clemson either needs to win the ACC again, or avoid another 0-2 record against the SEC." By all accounts, Clemson is set to return to the preseason Top 10 for a boost to CFP at-large chances -- and can build on that lofty placement with an opener win over LSU. Dinich said that an average defense is the Bayou Bengals' potential issue. "Yes, LSU is replacing four starters on its offensive line, but if the Tigers want to return to the pinnacle of the sport, the defense has to do better than 24.3 points per game (No. 59 in the country), No. 98 in tackles and No. 111 in interceptions (six)," Dinich said. "The Tigers lost top edge rushers Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones, who combined for 13 sacks last year. Turnover at the defensive line coaching position has been an issue, as the Tigers have cycled through seven assistants during coach Brian Kelly's tenure. Those within the program are hoping the hire of Kyle Williams, a former LSU All-America defensive tackle, will stabilize the unit along with the return of co-defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, who coaches the edge rushers." South Carolina also made the list of 12 potential CFP teams for ESPN: Biggest obstacle in 2025? Replacing the heart of the defense. While the departure of All-America defensive end Kyle Kennard to the NFL garnered the most attention, South Carolina lost significant talent at every level of the defense -- including four defensive tackles, three linebackers, a safety and a cornerback. The front seven, particularly the interior of the defensive line, will require new players to learn quickly, but expectations remain high for a group that finished in the top 20 nationally last season in scoring defense. The Gamecocks were a fringe CFP contender last year, and if they are going to move up in the selection committee's rankings this fall, the defense will have to find players to sustain that success. This spring is an opportunity for an influx of transfers to begin the process. A season opener against Virginia Tech isn't a gimme, and SEC road trips to Mizzou, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are a gauntlet before facing what should be one of the ACC's best offenses in rival Clemson.

