ESPN, ACC announce date for 2023 conference football schedules

TigerNet Staff by

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled live during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on Monday, Jan. 30, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network.

Clemson has non-conference dates scheduled with Charleston Southern (home; Sept. 9), Florida Atlantic (home; Sept. 16), Notre Dame (home; Nov. 4) and South Carolina (road; Nov. 25).

Games to be slotted, including the season opener, include home dates with Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and UNC and road matchups with Duke, NC State, Syracuse and Miami. It will be the first season without divisions, where the top-2 finishers in conference play will meet in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game.

Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt on January 30 as they reveal each team’s full 2023 schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

Additionally, coaches from across the conference will be featured on ACC PM throughout the week following the official reveal to discuss their schedules with Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum.