CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson will learn its season opener and more in an ACC Network show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Clemson will learn its season opener and more in an ACC Network show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

ESPN, ACC announce date for 2023 conference football schedules
by - 2023 Jan 10, Tue 10:12

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled live during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on Monday, Jan. 30, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network.

Clemson has non-conference dates scheduled with Charleston Southern (home; Sept. 9), Florida Atlantic (home; Sept. 16), Notre Dame (home; Nov. 4) and South Carolina (road; Nov. 25).

Games to be slotted, including the season opener, include home dates with Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and UNC and road matchups with Duke, NC State, Syracuse and Miami. It will be the first season without divisions, where the top-2 finishers in conference play will meet in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game.

Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt on January 30 as they reveal each team’s full 2023 schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

Additionally, coaches from across the conference will be featured on ACC PM throughout the week following the official reveal to discuss their schedules with Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Former Clemson DL announces transfer to ACC school
Former Clemson DL announces transfer to ACC school
ESPN, ACC announce date for 2023 conference football schedules
ESPN, ACC announce date for 2023 conference football schedules
Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest